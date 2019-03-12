Rutgers basketball player dismissed, faces deportation

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University basketball player Issa Thiam has been dismissed from the team and faces deportation after his arrest on domestic violence charges.

Thiam, a junior forward from Dakar, Senegal, is accused of slapping a woman and swinging a knife at her after she refused to give up her cellphone.

The Asbury Park Press reports his attorney said after Thiam's release from jail Tuesday that his client is "still in shock."

Thiam was suspended indefinitely after his arrest Friday, and then dismissed from the team Monday.

NJ.com reports Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell says the team has had many obstacles this year, and this is another one they will have to fight through.

Thiam has been ordered to surrender his passport.

A judge has also barred him from Rutgers University campus.