Meyer says assistant's firing best thing for Buckeyes









CHICAGO (AP) — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is facing questions about his relationship with former receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired after an Ohio court granted a domestic violence protection order to his ex-wife.

Meyer says the move was the best thing for his team.

Smith is the grandson of former Ohio State coach Earle Bruce. He was charged in May with misdemeanor criminal trespass. Smith pleaded not guilty last month. Courtney Smith asked for a civil protection order on Friday, and her request was granted. A hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 3.

