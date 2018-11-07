Maryland fires 2 trainers involved in treatment of McNair

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland has fired two trainers that were involved in the treatment of Jordan McNair after he collapsed on the field and subsequently died of heatstroke.

Maryland has not formally announced the decision and has never named the trainers placed on paid leave. However, person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press in August that football athletic trainer Wes Robinson and director of athletic training Steve Nordwall had been placed on leave following McNair's death.

Athletic department spokesman Dustin Semonavick said Wednesday, "The trainers that were previously on administrative leave are no longer employed at the university."

Robinson and Nordwall were put on leave while the school launched an external investigation into the death of McNair, an offensive lineman who was overcome by heat and exhaustion on May 29 and died on June 13.

Coach DJ Durkin was fired last week.

