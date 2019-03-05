Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and UConn top seeds in reveal

NEW YORK (AP) — Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and UConn are the No. 1 seeds in the second NCAA Top 16 reveal.

The Lady Bears remained the No. 1 overall team and would be the top seed in the Greensboro Region, according to the potential seedings revealed Monday night. The Cardinals would be the No. 1 seed in Chicago. Notre Dame would head out to Portland and UConn would be in Albany.

If the seeds were to hold, the defending champion Fighting Irish would have to play Oregon in the regional final. Other No. 2 seeds in the reveal are Mississippi State, Iowa and Stanford.

The three seeds are Oregon State, Maryland, N.C. State and South Carolina.

Miami, Iowa State, Texas A&M and Syracuse round out the potential top 16 teams, which would host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. All those teams would play at home with South Carolina playing the first two rounds in Charlotte because the Gamecocks' home court is being used for the men's opening rounds.

The Final Four will be back in Tampa on April 5 and April 7. This is the third straight year that the women will have their national semifinals and finals on a Friday-Sunday format. Before last season, the Final Four hadn't used that format since 2002.

