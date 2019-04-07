Arkansas tabs Nevada's Eric Musselman as next coach

Arkansas has hired Nevada's Eric Musselman as its next men's basketball coach.

The 54-year-old Musselman led a dramatic turnaround in Reno, leading the Wolf Pack to three NCAA Tournament in four years after a nine-year absence. Nevada reached the Sweet 16 in 2018, but lost in the first round to Florida this year.

The son of a former coach, Musselman has had a well-traveled career. He coached the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors in the NBA, had stints in the CBA and D-League, along with assistant jobs in the NBA and college.

Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yurachek announced Musselman's hiring Sunday on Twitter. Musselman replaces Mike Anderson, who was fired last month after eight seasons.

