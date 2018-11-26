AP sources: UNC in talks with Mack Brown to be next coach

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation say North Carolina is negotiating with Mack Brown on a deal to return to Chapel Hill as its next football coach.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the school hasn't publicly commented on its coaching search. One of the people says that the deal is being finalized.

North Carolina has moved quickly to replace Larry Fedora, who was fired on Sunday after seven seasons.

The 67-year-old Brown coached the Tar Heels from 1988-97 before spending 16 seasons at Texas. His last two teams at North Carolina finished ranked in the top 10 nationally.

He later led the Longhorns to the national championship for 2005. He left Texas in 2013 and has been working in broadcasting.

Inside Carolina first reported news on Brown.

