ACC Preview: Will frosh QB lead Clemson to conference title?

Clemson is a heavy favorite to win its fourth straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship, and there is a real chance the Tigers could be driving for another playoff spot with a freshman quarterback.

On this week's AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , the ACC is previewed with David Hale from ESPN. Clemson could start the season as a preseason No. 1, but there is still intrigue around Dabo Swinney's team. Hale and AP's Ralph Russo discuss whether star freshman Trevor Lawrence will unseat returning starting quarterback Kelly Bryant.

Miami is a big favorite to take the ACC Coastal again, but Duke and Pittsburgh look like they could be dark horses to make a run if the Hurricanes slip.

Louisville and Florida State are wild cards in the Atlantic.

