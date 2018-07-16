https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/auto-racing/article/NASCAR-XFINITY-Points-Leaders-13078587.php
NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders
|Through July 13
1. Elliott Sadler, 608
2. Daniel Hemric, 608
3. Cole Custer, 605
4. Christopher Bell, 591
5. Justin Allgaier, 569
6. Tyler Reddick, 541
7. Brandon Jones, 500
8. Ryan Truex, 479
9. Matt Tifft, 458
10. Austin Cindric, 428
11. Ryan Reed, 399
12. Ross Chastain, 362
13. John Hunter Nemechek, 324
14. Michael Annett, 322
15. Ryan Sieg, 313
16. Kaz Grala, 298
17. Spencer Gallagher, 294
18. Jeremy Clements, 263
19. Garrett Smithley, 258
20. Alex Labbe, 246
