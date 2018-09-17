IndyCar Schedule-Winners

March 11 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Sebastien Bourdais)

April 7 — Phoenix Grand Prix (Josef Newgarden)

April 15 — Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach (Alexander Rossi)

April 22 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Josef Newgarden)

May 12 — Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Will Power)

May 27 — Indianapolis 500 (Will Power)

June 2 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 1) (Scott Dixon)

June 3 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 2) (Ryan Hunter-Reay)

June 9 — DXC Technology 600 (Scott Dixon)

June 24 — Kohler Grand Prix (Josef Newgarden)

July 8 — Iowa Corn 300 (James Hinchcliffe)

July 15 — Honda Indy Toronto (Scott Dixon)

July 29 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Alexander Rossi)

Aug. 19 — ABC Supply 500 (Alexander Rossi)

Aug. 25 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (Will Power)

Sept. 2 — Grand Prix of Portland (Takuma Sato)

Sept. 16 — Grand Prix of Sonoma (Ryan Hunter-Reay)