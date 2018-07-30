Through July 29

1. Scott Dixon, 494

2. Alexander Rossi, 448

3. Josef Newgarden, 434

4. Will Power, 407

5. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 399

6. Robert Wickens, 380

7. Simon Pagenaud, 344

8. Graham Rahal, 335

9. James Hinchcliffe, 328

10. Sebastien Bourdais, 293

11. Marco Andretti, 285

12. Takuma Sato, 258

13. Ed Jones, 255

14. Spencer Pigot, 239

15. Tony Kanaan, 227

16. Charlie Kimball, 212

17. Zach Veach, 211

18. Matheus Leist, 182

19. Max Chilton, 162

20. Gabby Chaves, 158