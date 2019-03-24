Yu Liu shoots 7-under 65 to take 1-shot lead in Founder Cup

PHOENIX (AP) — Yu Liu played the final four holes in 4 under Saturday for a 7-under 65 and the third-round lead in the Founders Cup.

The 23-year-old Chinese player eagled the par-5 15th and birdied the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to reach 19-under 197 at Desert Ridge in the event that honors the 13 women who founded the LPGA Tour.

Tied for the lead with top-ranked Sung Hyun Park entering the round, Liu had a one-stroke lead over Carlota Ciganda. Trying to become the second former Arizona State player to win the event in three years, Ciganda shot 65, playing the final five holes in 5 under with an eagle and three birdies.

Angel Yin was 16 under after a 66. Park had a 69 to get to 15 under.