Yankees place SS Tulowitski on their expansive injured list

New York Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in New York. The Orioles won 5-3.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees have placed shortstop Troy Tulowitski on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain.

New York has 11 players on the IL, most in the majors.

Infielder Thairo Estrada was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre to fill out an infield already without Didi Gregorius and Miguel Andujar.

Tulowitzki, a five-time All-Star, left prior to the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against Detroit.

Signed as a free agent at the major league minimum of $555,000 to fill in for the injured Gregorius, Tulowitzki returned after missing all of 2018 following surgery on both heels and is hitting .182 in five games.

