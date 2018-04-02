https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-home-opener-against-Rays-called-off-12798660.php
Yankees' home opener against Rays called off because of snow
Updated 9:15 am, Monday, April 2, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday has been postponed because of snow.
The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. Monday's game had been set to begin at 1:05 p.m. But with snow falling steadily in the morning, the game was called off hours before the start.
The Yankees are 2-2 and the Rays are 1-3.
