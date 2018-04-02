Yankees' home opener against Rays called off because of snow

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday has been postponed because of snow.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. Monday's game had been set to begin at 1:05 p.m. But with snow falling steadily in the morning, the game was called off hours before the start.

The Yankees are 2-2 and the Rays are 1-3.