https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-9-Royals-2-13782886.php
Yankees 9, Royals 2
|Kansas City
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wade pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Owings 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Torres ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Frzer lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ford dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Duda dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Gllgher c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Romine c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tuchman cf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|001—2
|New York
|110
|402
|10x—9
DP_New York 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, New York 9. 2B_H.Dozier (4), C.Frazier (2), Urshela (4), Romine (1). 3B_B.Hamilton (1). HR_Merrifield (3), Owings (2), LeMahieu (1), Judge (5), C.Frazier (5), Tauchman (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Fillmyer L,0-1
|4
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Sparkman
|3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Newberry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Tanaka W,2-1
|7
|4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Holder
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:00. A_42,013 (47,309).
