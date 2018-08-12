Yankees 7, Rangers 2

Texas New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo rf 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 1 2 2 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Stanton dh 4 1 2 1 Andrus ss 5 0 1 0 Andujar 3b 4 1 0 1 Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 S.Rbnsn rf 0 0 0 0 Profar 1b 3 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 1 2 2 R.Chrns dh 4 1 1 0 G.Trres 2b 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 1 2 0 Voit 1b 4 1 1 0 Knr-Flf c 4 0 0 1 N.Wlker rf-3b 4 0 1 0 DShelds cf 4 0 1 1 Au.Rmne c 4 1 2 0 Gardner lf 3 1 2 1 Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 35 7 12 7

Texas 000 000 200—2 New York 100 051 00x—7

E_Andujar 2 (12). DP_Texas 1, New York 1. LOB_Texas 10, New York 4. 2B_Andrus (16), Gallo (16), Gardner (15). HR_Stanton (30), Gregorius (21).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Perez L,2-5 5 11 7 7 0 2 Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 0 Moore 2 0 0 0 0 2 New York Sabathia W,7-4 6 1 0 0 3 7 Gray 1 5 2 2 0 0 Holder 2 0 0 0 2 4

M.Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

S.Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Ben May.

T_2:59. A_41,304 (47,309).