Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 3 1 1 1 Gardner lf 3 0 1 2
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 4 0 0 0
Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 1 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 1 0
Brntley lf 3 0 0 0 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0
Encrnco dh 4 0 1 1 N.Wlker 1b 3 1 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 2 1 0 0
Naquin rf-cf 4 0 1 0 G.Trres 2b 3 1 1 0
R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 2 2 1 1
Zimmer cf 3 0 1 0 Trreyes ss 3 0 0 1
Guyer rf 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 28 5 4 4
Cleveland 000 011 000—2
New York 000 040 10x—5

E_Lindor 2 (7). LOB_Cleveland 5, New York 3. 2B_Jose.Ramirez (9), Encarnacion (2), Zimmer (5), Au.Romine (3). HR_Lindor (8). SF_Gardner (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bauer L,2-3 6 2 4 2 3 8
Taylor 2 2 1 1 0 3
New York
Gray W,2-2 6 4 2 2 2 7
Green H,3 2 0 0 0 0 4
Robertson S,1-3 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:31. A_43,075 (54,251).