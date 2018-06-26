Yankees 4, Phillies 2

New York Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner cf 4 1 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 2 2 1 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 3 0 1 0 O.Hrrra cf 3 0 0 0 Stanton lf 3 0 2 2 C.Sntna 1b 2 1 0 0 Andujar 3b 4 0 0 0 N.Wllms rf 4 0 0 0 Bird 1b 2 1 0 0 Kingery ss 4 0 1 1 Dav.Rbr p 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 1 1 1 Btances p 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 A.Chpmn p 0 0 0 0 Vlasqez p 1 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 4 0 1 1 Altherr ph 0 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 4 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Laisiga p 2 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 N.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0 Rios p 0 0 0 0 Vlentin ph 0 0 0 0 A.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 30 2 3 2

New York 010 010 020—4 Philadelphia 000 000 101—2

DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_G.Torres (8). HR_Judge (20), Franco (10). SB_N.Williams (2), Kingery (7).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Loaisiga W,2-0 5 1-3 1 0 0 2 8 Robertson H,13 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 Betances H,12 1 0 0 0 2 1 Chapman S,23-24 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 Philadelphia Velasquez L,5-8 6 3 2 2 4 7 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 Morgan 0 2 2 2 1 0 Rios 1 1 0 0 0 1 Davis 1 1 0 0 1 2

Morgan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

WP_Velasquez, Robertson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Joe West; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:20. A_44,136 (43,647).