https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-4-Phillies-2-13025668.php
Yankees 4, Phillies 2
Published 10:45 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
|New York
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|C.Sntna 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dav.Rbr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Btances p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Chpmn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlasqez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Altherr ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laisiga p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlentin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|New York
|010
|010
|020—4
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|101—2
DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_G.Torres (8). HR_Judge (20), Franco (10). SB_N.Williams (2), Kingery (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Loaisiga W,2-0
|5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Robertson H,13
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Betances H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Chapman S,23-24
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez L,5-8
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|7
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morgan
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Rios
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Morgan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
WP_Velasquez, Robertson.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Joe West; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:20. A_44,136 (43,647).
View Comments