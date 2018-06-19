https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-4-Nationals-2-13005798.php
Yankees 4, Nationals 2
Published 12:24 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Hicks cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Harper cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton lf
|5
|0
|4
|2
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Soto lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bird 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mar.Ryn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Difo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|S.Gray p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|P.Svrno c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fedde p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Frzer ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Rbr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Btances p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Chpmn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|New York
|100
|020
|100—4
|Washington
|010
|100
|000—2
E_Suero (1). DP_Washington 1. LOB_New York 10, Washington 9. 2B_A.Hicks (9), Stanton (12), Rendon (17), D.Murphy (1). HR_A.Hicks (9). SB_Judge (4). CS_Gregorius (5). SF_Mar.Reynolds (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Gray W,5-4
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Holder H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robertson H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Betances H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chapman S,21-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Washington
|Fedde L,0-2
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Collins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Suero
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Solis
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Grace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Collins pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
S.Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Gray (Turner), by Suero (Frazier). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:26. A_42,723 (41,313).
