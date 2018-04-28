https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-4-Angels-3-10-innings-12871144.php
Yankees 4, Angels 3, 10 innings,
Updated 1:44 am, Saturday, April 28, 2018
|New York
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|N.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Vlbuena ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar dh-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Marte ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Smmns ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Trreyes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cozart 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Rbr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Chpmn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|New York
|000
|011
|001
|1—4
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|200
|0—3
E_A.Simmons (3). DP_New York 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Gregorius (8), Andujar 2 (11), Cozart (5). 3B_A.Simmons (1). HR_Gregorius (10), Ohtani (4). CS_Kinsler (1). SF_A.Hicks (2), N.Walker (1), Gardner (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Severino
|7
|5
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson W,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman S,5-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Heaney
|5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|9
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Middleton BS,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Parker L,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Heaney pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
WP_Heaney, Johnson, Severino.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Bill Miller; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:15. A_40,416 (45,050).
View Comments