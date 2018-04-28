New York Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 1 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 0
Grgrius ss 5 2 3 1 Upton lf 4 0 1 0
Stanton lf 4 0 1 0 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 0
G.Sanch c 4 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 2 1 1 1
N.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 1 Vlbuena ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Andujar dh-3b 4 1 2 0 J.Marte ph-dh 1 0 0 0
G.Trres 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Smmns ss 4 0 1 2
Trreyes 3b 3 0 1 0 Cozart 3b 4 0 1 0
Gardner ph 0 0 0 1 K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0
Dav.Rbr p 0 0 0 0 Young ph 1 0 0 0
A.Chpmn p 0 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 34 3 6 3
New York 000 011 001 1—4
Los Angeles 010 000 200 0—3

E_A.Simmons (3). DP_New York 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Gregorius (8), Andujar 2 (11), Cozart (5). 3B_A.Simmons (1). HR_Gregorius (10), Ohtani (4). CS_Kinsler (1). SF_A.Hicks (2), N.Walker (1), Gardner (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino 7 5 3 3 1 8
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 0
Robertson W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman S,5-5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Heaney 5 5 2 1 1 9
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Middleton BS,1 1 1 1 1 2 1
Parker L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1

Heaney pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

WP_Heaney, Johnson, Severino.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Bill Miller; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:15. A_40,416 (45,050).