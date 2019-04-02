Yankees 3, Tigers 1

Detroit New York ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Hrrsn 2b 4 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 1 2 1 Cstllns rf 2 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 0 1 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 2 0 0 0 Voit dh 3 1 0 0 D.Ptrsn pr-dh 0 0 0 0 G.Bird 1b 4 0 1 0 Goodrum 1b 3 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 3 1 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 C.Stwrt lf 3 1 0 0 LMahieu 3b 2 0 0 0 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 Tuchman lf 3 0 0 0 Mercer ss 4 0 2 0 Tlwtzki ss 3 0 0 0 Mahtook cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 29 1 2 0 Totals 29 3 5 2

Detroit 000 100 000—1 New York 011 010 00x—3

E_G.Sanchez (3), C.Stewart (1). LOB_Detroit 8, New York 6. 2B_Mercer (1), Judge (1). HR_Gardner (1), G.Sanchez (2). SB_Gardner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Ross L,0-1 5 4 3 2 4 4 Hardy 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Garrett 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 New York German W,1-0 5 1 1 0 5 7 Green H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Britton H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Ottavino H,1 1 0 0 0 2 0 Chapman S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Ross, German.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:43. A_32,036 (47,309).