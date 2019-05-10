Yankees 3, Mariners 1

Seattle New York ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Grdon 2b 0 0 0 0 LMahieu 1b 4 1 2 0 D.Moore pr-2b 0 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0 Bruce ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 1 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 C.Frzer dh 4 1 1 0 Encrnco 1b-2b 2 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 0 2 0 Do.Sntn lf 4 1 1 1 Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 Healy 3b 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 1 0 1 2 T.Bckhm ss 3 0 0 0 Tuchman lf 4 0 1 0 Vglbach dh 3 0 0 0 Maybin rf 3 0 1 1 T.Mrphy c 3 0 1 0 T.Estrd 2b 3 0 0 0 Bishop cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 27 1 2 1 Totals 33 3 9 3

Seattle 000 000 001—1 New York 010 000 02x—3

E_G.Sanchez (6). DP_New York 1. LOB_Seattle 4, New York 7. 2B_Torres (9), Maybin (1). HR_Do.Santana (8). SB_D.Moore (2), Gardner (4). CS_D.Gordon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Leake L,2-4 7 6 1 1 0 2 Sadzeck 1 3 2 2 1 2 New York Happ W,2-3 5 1 0 0 3 7 Ottavino H,7 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kahnle H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Britton H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chapman S,8-9 1 1 1 1 0 1

J.Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Happ (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:54. A_37,016 (47,309).