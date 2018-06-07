https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-3-Blue-Jays-0-13-innings-12974278.php
Yankees 3, Blue Jays 0, 13 innings,
Published 11:07 pm, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner cf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Grndrsn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Solarte 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smoak 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sanch dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Morales dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Grgrius ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|45
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|41
|0
|4
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|000
|3—3
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|000
|0—0
DP_New York 2, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 8, Toronto 4. 2B_G.Sanchez (12), Andujar (21), Smoak (14), Morales (6). HR_Judge (17), Stanton (14). SB_D.Travis (1). CS_Gregorius (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Gray
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Green
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Betances
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robertson W,4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chapman S,15-16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Gaviglio
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Tepera
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clippard
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Axford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Biagini L,0-5
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
WP_Gaviglio, Axford 2.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alan Porter; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:41. A_27,838 (53,506).
