Yankees 12, Mets 5

New York (N) New York (A) ab r h bi ab r h bi McNeil 2b 5 1 2 3 LMahieu 2b 5 1 0 0 Cnforto rf 5 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 P.Alnso dh 4 0 0 0 Voit dh 4 2 1 3 D.Smith 1b 4 1 1 0 G.Sanch c 5 1 2 3 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 5 1 2 0 J..Dvis lf 4 0 1 0 C.Frzer rf 4 1 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 1 1 1 Maybin rf 1 0 0 0 Nido c 4 1 2 0 Morales 1b 5 2 3 1 Lagares cf 4 1 1 1 Urshela 3b 4 2 3 4 Gardner lf 3 1 2 1 Totals 38 5 9 5 Totals 40 12 15 12

New York (N) 004 001 000— 5 New York (A) 011 520 12x—12

E_G.Sanchez (9), Gregorius (2), Morales (3), T.Frazier (5), A.Rosario (11). DP_New York (N) 1. LOB_New York (N) 6, New York (A) 7. 2B_D.Smith (6), A.Hicks (3), Gregorius (1), C.Frazier (10), Morales (2), Urshela (12). 3B_Gardner (4). HR_McNeil (3), Voit (16), G.Sanchez (20), Urshela (5). SB_A.Hicks (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York (N) Wheeler L,5-4 4 2-3 10 9 5 1 6 Font 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 Peterson 1 2 2 2 1 0 New York (A) Tanaka W,4-5 6 2-3 7 5 4 0 7 Kahnle 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hale 2 2 0 0 0 1

WP_Wheeler, Peterson.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:09. A_41,538 (47,309).