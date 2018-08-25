Yankees 10, Orioles 3

New York Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf 4 2 1 2 Mullins cf 5 0 3 1 Stanton dh 4 1 0 0 Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 5 2 3 2 A.Jones rf 4 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 5 2 2 4 J.Ptrsn rf 0 0 0 0 N.Wlker 2b 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Trreyes 2b 0 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 2 1 0 0 G.Trres ss 4 1 2 1 T.Bckhm ss 4 1 1 0 Voit 1b 3 0 1 1 R.Nunez 3b 4 0 3 2 Hgshoka c 4 0 0 0 Androli lf 4 1 1 0 S.Rbnsn rf 4 2 2 0 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 Totals 37 10 11 10 Totals 36 3 8 3

New York 104 210 011—10 Baltimore 020 000 001— 3

E_G.Torres (14). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 8. 2B_A.Hicks (16), S.Robinson (1), T.Beckham (13). HR_Gardner (11), A.Hicks (21), Andujar (21), G.Torres (19).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Happ W,15-6 6 5 2 2 1 9 Cessa S,1-1 3 3 1 1 1 2 Baltimore Yacabonis L,0-2 3 1-3 5 6 6 2 3 Meisinger 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 2 Gilmartin 3 1 1 1 1 2 Wright Jr. 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by Yacabonis (Walker). WP_Cessa.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:06. A_32,445 (45,971).