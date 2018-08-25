-
Golf fans look on as Brooke Henderson, of Canada, tees off on the second hole during the women's Canadian Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Golf fans look on as Brooke Henderson, of Canada, tees off on the second hole during the women's Canadian Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian ... more
Brooke Henderson, of Canada, tees off from the 18th hole during the women's Canadian Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Brooke Henderson, of Canada, tees off on the 12th hole during the women's Canadian Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Amy Yang, of South Korea, tees off of the 18th hole during the women's Canadian Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, watches as Brooke Henderson, of Canada, putts on the 11th green during the women's Canadian Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, watches as Brooke Henderson, of Canada, putts on the 11th green during the women's Canadian Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan ... more
Angel Yin tees off of the 18th hole during the women's Canadian Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Angel Yin watches her shot from the fourth tee during the women's Canadian Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Lexi Thompson, of the United States, tees off of the second tee during the CP Women's Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, tees off of the second tee during the CP Women's Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ariya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, smiles as she walks the fourth fairway during the CP Women's Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, tees off of the 18th hole during the women's Canadian Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, tees off on the 12th hole during the women's Canadian Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Maria Torres, of Puerto Rico, lines up a shot on the fourth green during the women's Canadian Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Any Yang shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the CP Women's Open, a stroke ahead of Canadian star Brooke Henderson and Angel Yin at Wascana Country Club.
Yang, the three-time LPGA Tour winner from South Korea, birdied four of the first five holes and finished with nine birdies and two bogeys. She had a 13-under 131 total.
The 20-year-old Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ontario, had her second straight 66.
Jocelyne Bourassa is the only Canadian to win the national championship, accomplishing the feat in the inaugural 1973 La Canadienne at Montreal Municipal. Henderson won the LOTTE Championship in April in Hawaii for her sixth tour title.
Yin shot 67. She eagled the par-5 12th and closed with three straight birdies on Nos. 7-9.