Wyatt's grand slam, 3-run HR help Louisville top Kent State

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Logan Wyatt hit a grand slam in the first and added a three-run homer an inning later to help power Louisville to a 13-6 win over Kent State on Friday night in an NCAA regional game.

Wyatt's seven RBIs matched Louisville's single-game record for an NCAA Tournament game.

Louisville (44-17) loaded the bases in the bottom of the first on two singles and a walk before Wyatt's slam. Drew Campbell added an RBI triple and the first Cardinals out was a sacrifice fly that made it 6-1. Wyatt went deep again for a 9-2 lead.

Pete Schuler and Nick Elsen homered for Kent State (39-17).

Louisville lefty starter Adam Wolf (8-2) pitched seven innings. Kent State starter Joey Murray (9-2) faced 12 batters and allowed eight runs.

The Cardinals, the No. 2 seed in the Lubbock Regional, play host Texas Tech on Saturday night. Kent State takes on New Mexico State in an elimination game.