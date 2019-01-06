Woodland stays in front with a big putt at Kapalua

Gary Woodland plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. Gary Woodland plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. Photo: Matt York, AP Photo: Matt York, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Woodland stays in front with a big putt at Kapalua 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Gary Woodland made a 65-foot eagle putt and finished with a birdie for a 5-under 68 to keep his three-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday.

Rory McIlroy starts the new year playing in the final group after a 68.

They were tied late in the third round when McIlroy missed birdie chances at the par-5 15th and had to scramble for par on the 16th. In the group behind him, Woodland made his long eagle putt to regain the lead.

He was at 17-under 202.

Marc Leishman, who made a double bogey on Thursday and a triple bogey on Friday, eliminated big numbers and had a 68. He was four behind.