Wizards' Morris to miss at least 6 weeks with neck injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards say forward Markieff Morris will miss at least six weeks with a neck injury, the latest setback for one of the NBA's most disappointing teams.

The Wizards announced Thursday that Morris was examined by a doctor in Dallas after dealing with neck and upper back stiffness since getting hit on the chin during a game on Dec. 16.

He will be limited to non-contact basketball activities for the next 1½ months. That would mean sitting out a minimum of 20 games.

The Wizards already are without point guard John Wall for the rest of the season and are currently missing center Dwight Howard, both because of injuries.

Only four teams in the Eastern Conference own a worse record than Washington's 15-23 mark.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports