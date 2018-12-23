Winn, Levi help UT Rio Grande Valley beat McNeese 68-64

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Terry Winn III made two free throws and Javon Levi hit a jumper in the final seconds to give UT Rio Grande Valley enough cushion to hold off McNeese 68-64 on Saturday night.

Tyson Smith split a pair of free throws to give UT Rio Grande Valley a 63-62 lead with 1:51 left. McNeese could not answer and Winn made the free throws to push the lead to 65-62 with 1:08 remaining before Levi hit his late jumper.

Winn and Levi led the way for the Vaqueros (8-6) with 13 points apiece. Winn, who was 9 of 10 from the line, had six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. Jordan Jackson added 10 points.

Neither team could get rolling as UTRGV shot 42 percent (23-55) while McNeese was 22-of-55 shooting (40 percent). The teams combined to hit just 5 of 30 from beyond the arc.

UTRGV led 37-30 at the half. The Cowboys opened the second half on a 20-12 run to take a 50-49 lead at the 10:59 mark after they made eight straight free throws while the Vaqueros went scoreless for almost four minutes.

Shamarkus Kennedy led McNeese (3-9) with 21 points and nine rebounds.