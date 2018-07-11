Wings win with balanced attack 101-72 over Mercury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 20 points and the Dallas Wings won their fourth straight with a 101-72 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night.

Aerial Powers added a season high 18 points, Azura Stevens scored 15 and Liz Cambage chipped in 13 for the Wings (11-8).

Dallas never trailed after the opening minutes and had its largest lead at 95-66 which they matched at the final score. The Wings pulled away with an 11-2 run near the end of the first quarter and scored 10 straight points to end the third quarter with an 80-54 lead.

The Mercury (14-7) committed 13 of its 22 turnovers in the first half and trailed 59-39 at halftime. Brittney Griner scored 21 and DeWanna Bonner added 20.

Diana Taurasi left the game due to illness in the first quarter and did not return. Phoenix has dropped the first two of a four-game road trip.