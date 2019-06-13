Wings re-sign AP Player of the Year Megan Gustafson

FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Megan Gustafson reacts as she leaves the court during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Former Iowa star Gustafson was drafted by the WNBA Dallas Wings before getting cut just before final rosters were announced. The AP Player of the Year will be competing with an Iowa alumni team in The Basketball Tournament. less FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Megan Gustafson reacts as she leaves the court during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA ... more Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Wings re-sign AP Player of the Year Megan Gustafson 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dallas Wings have re-signed AP Player of the Year Megan Gustafson.

She was drafted 17th by the Wings, but was one of the final cuts from the roster before the season started.

With injuries depleting Dallas' roster, the Wings were able to sign the former Iowa star. She landed in Dallas on Thursday and will be in uniform for the game against Indiana.

___

Follow Doug Feinberg on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg