Williams powers Sun past Mercury 91-87

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams had 25 points, including Connecticut's final six, and tied her career high with 10 rebounds to help the Sun hold on for a 91-87 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night.

Chiney Ogwumike fouled out with 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting and Alyssa Thomas added 11 points, a career-best 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals for Connecticut (11-10). The Sun snapped a three-game skid.

The Mercury's Angel Robinson made a layup to tie it at 85 with 2 1/2 minutes to play, but Williams converted a driving layup and then made a pull-up jumper from the top of the key to give the Sun a four-point lead with 45.6 seconds remaining.

Brittney Griner answered with a layup six seconds later but neither team scored again until Williams hit two free throws with 0.6 seconds to play.

Diana Taurasi hit five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Phoenix (14-8). Griner added 19 points, and DeWanna Bonner scored 16.

Both teams shot better than 51 percent from the field but Connecticut was plus-three on the offensive glass and forced 14 Phoenix turnovers while committing just seven.