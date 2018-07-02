Wild brawl mars Australia-Philippines basketball game
Updated 6:52 pm, Monday, July 2, 2018
Photo: TED ALJIBE, AFP/Getty Images
Philippine and Australian players engage in a brawl during their FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier game at the Philippine arena in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on July 2, 2018. Australia won by default 89-53. / AFP PHOTO / TED ALJIBETED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images less
The Philippines and Australian basketball players react, during the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers Monday, July 2, 2018 at the Philippine Arena in suburban Bocaue township, Bulacan province north of Manila, Philippines. Australia defeated the Philippines 89-53 via default following a brawl in the third quarter. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) less
Mathew Wright (L) of the Philipines engage Daniel Kickert of Australia in a brawl during their FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier game at the Philippine arena in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on July 2, 2018. Australia won by default 89-53. Australia won by default 89-53. / AFP PHOTO / TED ALJIBETED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images less
Philippine and Australian players engage in a brawl during their FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier game at the Philippine arena in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on July 2, 2018. Australia won by default 89-53. / AFP PHOTO / TED ALJIBETED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images less
Philippine (blue) and Australian (yellow) players engage in a brawl during their FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier game at the Philippine arena in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on July 2, 2018. Australia won by default 89-53. / AFP PHOTO / TED ALJIBETED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images less
Philippine (blue) and Australian (yellow) players engage in a brawl during their FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier game at the Philippine arena in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on July 2, 2018. Australia won by default 89-53. / AFP PHOTO / TED ALJIBETED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images less
Australia's Kevin Lisch (C) drives to shoot against Philippine players during their FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier game at the Philippine arena in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on July 2, 2018. Australia won by default 89-53. / AFP PHOTO / TED ALJIBETED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images less
Jason Castro (R) of the Philippines vies for the ball with Matthew Dellavedova of Australia during their FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier game at the Philippine arena in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on July 2, 2018. Australia won by default 89-53. Australia won by default 89-53. / AFP PHOTO / TED ALJIBETED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images less
The Philippines and Australian basketball players react, during the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers Monday, July 2, 2018 at the Philippine Arena in suburban Bocaue township, Bulacan province north of Manila, Philippines. Australia defeated the Philippines 89-53 via default following a brawl in the third quarter. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) less
Australia's Nathan Sobey (R) lays-up against June Fajardo of the Philippines during their FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier game at the Philippine arena in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on July 2, 2018. Australia won by default 89-53. / AFP PHOTO / TED ALJIBETED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images less
The Philippines and Australian basketball players react, during the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers Monday, July 2, 2018 at the Philippine Arena in suburban Bocaue township, Bulacan province north of Manila, Philippines. Australia defeated the Philippines 89-53 via default following a brawl in the third quarter. less
The Philippines and Australian basketball players react, during the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers Monday, July 2, 2018 at the Philippine Arena in suburban Bocaue township, Bulacan province north of Manila, Philippines. Australia defeated the Philippines 89-53 via default following a brawl in the third quarter. less
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Basketball's international governing body has opened disciplinary hearings against Australia and the Philippines after a wild brawl that included Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker broke out in their Basketball World Cup qualifying game Monday.
The fight spilled into the area behind the baseline and video showed a chair being thrown at the back of an Australia player either by a fan or member of the Philippines team staff. Former NBA player Andray Blatche, now playing for the Philippines, appeared to throw multiple punches, while Maker came at a Philippines player with legs flying high as it continued.
A total of 13 players were ejected after the melee that began in the third quarter of Australia's 89-53 victory following a collision in the lane. The game continued with just three players from the Philippines.
Anthony Moore, chief executive of Australian basketball, apologized to fans in a statement, adding that "this is not the spirit in which sport should be played and certainly not in the spirit in which we aim to play basketball."
The Australians later tweeted that everyone on their team was safe and well . The Bucks said they would have no comment about Maker.
FIBA says a decision will be announced in the coming days.