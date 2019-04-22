Wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has brain surgery

ARCHIVO - En esta foto de archivo del 17 de noviembre de 2015, el quarterback de los Lions de Detroit, Matthew Stafford, derecha, sonríe mientras observa a los Pistons de Detroit jugar contra los Cavaliers de Cleveland con su esposa Kelly, izquierda, durante la primera mitad de un juego de la NBA, en Auburn Hills, Michigan. (AP Foto/Duane Burleson, Archivo) less ARCHIVO - En esta foto de archivo del 17 de noviembre de 2015, el quarterback de los Lions de Detroit, Matthew Stafford, derecha, sonríe mientras observa a los Pistons de Detroit jugar contra los Cavaliers de ... more Photo: Duane Burleson, AP Photo: Duane Burleson, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has brain surgery 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, says she is home after surgery to remove a brain tumor.

She says the surgery lasted 12 hours and shared other details Sunday on her Instagram account. Earlier this month, she shared that an MRI showed the tumor after she had vertigo spells within the last year.

Kelly and the Matthew Stafford have three daughters. They started dating at Georgia where she was a cheerleader and he was the star of the football team. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft and has spent his entire career with the Lions.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL