White helps No. 7 UNC beat No. 17 UCLA in Las Vegas

North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) drives the ball around UCLA's Prince Ali (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Coby White had 19 points and eight assists, Luke Maye added 16 points and eight rebounds and No. 7 North Carolina beat No. 17 UCLA 94-78 in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday.

Kenny Williams scored 15 points as five Tar Heels reached double figures and North Carolina (6-1) settled for a split in its Las Vegas trip.

Kris Wilkes led UCLA (4-2) with 22 points as he converted 7 of 10 from the field.

Thanks to 57 percent shooting in the second half, North Carolina, which trailed early, took the lead for good on a dunk by Nassir Little with 11:58 left in the game that made it 63-62.

UCLA freshman center Moses Brown fouled out with 7:40 left. He finished with seven points and four rebounds.

North Carolina now leads the all-time series 9-3 in a game between teams that have combined for 18 national championships.

