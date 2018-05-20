Texas Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 3 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 1 0
Choo rf 4 0 1 0 L.Grcia lf 4 0 2 2
Profar ss 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Mazara dh 4 0 0 0 Dvidson dh 4 0 0 0
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 1 2 1
Rua 1b 3 0 0 0 Moncada 2b 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 3b 3 0 1 0
Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 3 1 1 0
C.Perez c 3 0 1 0 T.Thmps rf 3 0 1 0
Totals 30 0 2 0 Totals 31 3 8 3
Texas 000 000 000—0
Chicago 012 000 00x—3

E_Y.Sanchez (5). LOB_Texas 5, Chicago 4. 2B_C.Perez (1), T.Thompson (2). HR_W.Castillo (6). SB_Profar (2), Ti.Anderson (11). CS_Y.Sanchez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor L,3-3 5 6 3 3 0 9
Barnette 1 0 0 0 0 1
Claudio 1 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Lopez W,1-3 8 2 0 0 2 8
Fry S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Paul Nauert; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:28. A_16,829 (40,615).