https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/White-Sox-10-Mariners-8-13745669.php
White Sox 10, Mariners 8
|Seattle
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|L.Grcia rf-cf
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Do.Sntn lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Bruce 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|T.Bckhm ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|2
|4
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Y.Alnso dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Rndon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Palka ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Moore 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|34
|10
|9
|8
|Seattle
|101
|204
|000—
|8
|Chicago
|330
|000
|31x—10
E_T.Beckham 3 (5). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 6, Chicago 6. 2B_T.Beckham (4), Moncada (4), J.Rondon (2), Engel (1). HR_Haniger (2), Do.Santana (4), Healy (3), Vogelbach (2), Ti.Anderson (1). SB_D.Gordon (5), L.Garcia (2). SF_Healy (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Kikuchi
|5
|7
|6
|4
|1
|4
|Festa H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gearrin L,0-1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Rosscup BS,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bradford
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Lopez
|5
|6
|6
|6
|4
|5
|Fry
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Burr W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Herrera H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colome S,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
R.Lopez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Gearrin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Gearrin (Castillo).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:36. A_32,723 (40,615).
View Comments