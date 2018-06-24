White Sox 10, Athletics 3

Oakland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Moncada 2b 4 2 2 6 Pinder lf-3b 4 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 4 1 1 1 Lowrie 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 Martini lf 0 0 0 0 Palka dh 4 1 1 1 K.Davis dh 3 1 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0 Olson 1b 3 1 2 0 Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 2 1 Pscotty rf 4 0 1 0 Narvaez c 3 2 2 0 Canha cf 2 1 1 2 L.Grcia lf 4 1 1 0 Lucroy c 3 0 2 0 Engel cf 3 2 1 0 Phegley c 1 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 3 0 1 0 Totals 31 3 7 2 Totals 34 10 12 10

Oakland 010 010 001— 3 Chicago 000 055 00x—10

E_Lucroy (6). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Oakland 5, Chicago 2. 2B_Piscotty (17), Barreto (1), Moncada (15). HR_Canha (10), Moncada (10), Palka (7), Y.Sanchez (5). SB_Y.Sanchez (7). CS_Ti.Anderson (3). SF_Canha (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Blackburn L,1-2 5 8 6 6 0 4 Hendriks 1 4 4 4 0 2 Lucas 2 0 0 0 1 1 Chicago Rodon W,1-2 8 7 2 2 0 3 Rondon 0 0 1 1 1 0 Cedeno 1 0 0 0 2 0

Blackburn pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

B.Rondon pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Blackburn (Engel). WP_Cedeno.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:42. A_21,908 (40,615).