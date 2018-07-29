Welsh rider Geraint Thomas wins his 1st Tour de France title





Photo: Marco Bertorello, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Britain's Geraint Thomas drinks Champagne during the 21st and last stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Houilles and Paris Champs-Elysees, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (Marco Bertorello, Pool via AP) less Britain's Geraint Thomas drinks Champagne during the 21st and last stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Houilles and Paris Champs-Elysees, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (Marco ... more Photo: Marco Bertorello, AP Image 2 of 2 Britain's Geraint Thomas, left, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and Britain's Christopher Froome toast with Champagne during the 21st and last stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Houilles and Paris Champs-Elysees, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (Marco Bertorello, Pool via AP) less Britain's Geraint Thomas, left, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and Britain's Christopher Froome toast with Champagne during the 21st and last stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling ... more Photo: Marco Bertorello, AP Welsh rider Geraint Thomas wins his 1st Tour de France title 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — Geraint Thomas has won his first Tour de France title.

The Welsh rider with Team Sky successfully defended his lead over second-placed Tom Dumoulin in the mostly ceremonial final stage around the Champs-Elysees on Sunday.

Thomas rode a yellow bicycle to match his yellow jersey and shared glasses of champagne with his teammates during the casual ride into Paris.

Four-time champion Chris Froome, Thomas's teammate, finished third.

