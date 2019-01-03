https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Wednesday-s-Scores-13504948.php
Wednesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eatonville 59, Yelm 49
Forks 69, Tenino 48
Kittitas 82, Life Christian Academy 71
Lakewood 62, Marysville-Getchell 54
Newport 58, St. George's 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cedarcrest 46, Mount Vernon 29
Kingston 48, Central Kitsap 45
Mt. Spokane 64, Central Valley 53
Tenino 41, Forks 22
Washougal 53, Ridgefield 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
