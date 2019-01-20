Washington stays on top of Pac-12 after 71-52 win over Cal

Washington's Jaylen Nowell, center, drives between California's Justice Sueing, left, and Paris Austin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Seattle. Washington's Jaylen Nowell, center, drives between California's Justice Sueing, left, and Paris Austin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Seattle. Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Washington stays on top of Pac-12 after 71-52 win over Cal 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SEATTLE (AP) — Dominic Green hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points off the bench, Matisse Thybulle added 13 points, and Washington improved to 5-0 in conference play for the first time in 35 years with a 71-52 win over California on Saturday.

Washington (14-4, 5-0 Pac-12) won its seventh straight overall, but this one won't be an attractive addition to the season resume. The Huskies missed 13 of their first 14 shots and committed nine turnovers in the first half, trailing by as many as 11 against the Golden Bears. But the Huskies rallied to stay unbeaten through five conference games for the first time since 1983-84 when they started 6-0.

Sparked by Green's shooting from deep, the Huskies rallied to take the lead before halftime and pulled away in the second half. Washington was fortunate to make 10 3-pointers as it struggled to get inside looks against California's zone defense. It was the fourth time this season the Huskies hit at least 10 3s in a game.

David Crisp and Noah Dickerson both added 12 points and Jaylen Nowell had 11 as Washington put five players in double figures for the second time during its seven-game win streak. The Huskies also had five in double figures in their win over Cal State Fullerton.

Washington's win was its 1,000th all-time at Hec Edumundson Pavilion, becoming the first Division I team to reach 1,000 wins in one arena.

Paris Austin and Andre Kelly led California (5-13, 0-6) with 12 points each, but the Golden Bears lost their seventh straight despite giving Washington problems in the first half. The 52 points were a season-low for Cal, and the Bears shot just 30.5 percent, hitting a season-worst one 3-pointer.

Washington somehow led 29-28 at halftime despite one of its ugliest halves of basketball all season. The Huskies missed 13 of their first 14 shots and committed nine turnovers in the first half. Washington trailed by as much as 11, but a run of 3-pointers by Green settled Washington down and Nowell's transition layup in the final minute gave the Huskies the lead at the break.

The lead quickly ballooned to start the second half as Washington scored 18 of the first 25 points, including 3s from Thybulle, Nowell and a pair from Crisp to take a 47-35 lead.

Washington did get a scare as forward Hameir Wright left early in the second half with an apparent hand/wrist injury bracing himself after a fall. He returned to the bench with his left thumb and wrist taped but never re-entered the game.

BIG PICTURE

California: Leading scorer Justice Sueing had a tough afternoon. Sueing was 2-of-11 shooting and finished with eight points. He was averaging 14.4 entering the game.

Washington: The Huskies continue to do a good job of keeping opponents from have success beyond the 3-point line. California was 1 of 15 on 3s, the fifth time in the past seven games a team has shot under 30 percent from deep against Washington.

UP NEXT

California: The Bears return home to face Colorado on Thursday.

Washington: The Huskies travel to Oregon on Thursday night.