Washington Football Prep Poll
|Class 4A
|1. Union (9)
|6-0
|108
|2. Mount Si (2)
|6-0
|100
|3. Lake Stevens
|6-0
|84
|4. Puyallup
|5-1
|77
|5. Graham-Kapowsin
|5-1
|63
|6. Woodinville
|5-1
|51
|7. Lewis and Clark
|6-0
|42
|8. Enumclaw
|6-0
|35
|9. Bothell
|4-2
|13
|10. Hanford
|5-1
|10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Glacier Peak 7.
___
|Class 3A
|1. Eastside Catholic (11)
|5-1
|110
|2. Bellevue
|6-0
|96
|3. Lincoln
|5-1
|81
|(tie) O'Dea
|5-1
|81
|5. Mountain View
|5-1
|59
|6. Mt. Spokane
|5-1
|58
|7. Peninsula
|5-1
|39
|8. Oak Harbor
|5-1
|20
|9. Mercer Island
|6-0
|18
|10. Lakes
|4-2
|10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Kelso 9.
___
|Class 2A
|1. Hockinson (10)
|6-0
|100
|2. Tumwater
|6-0
|90
|3. Steilacoom
|6-0
|70
|4. Liberty (Issaquah)
|6-0
|63
|(tie) Lynden
|6-0
|63
|6. West Valley (Spokane)
|6-0
|47
|7. Cheney
|6-0
|44
|8. Black Hills
|6-0
|30
|9. Archbishop Murphy
|2-2
|10
|10. Woodland
|5-1
|9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Sequim 8.
___
|Class 1A
|1. Royal (10)
|6-0
|100
|2. Zillah
|6-0
|88
|3. Newport
|5-1
|60
|4. Montesano
|5-1
|58
|5. Okanogan
|5-1
|46
|6. Lynden Christian
|5-1
|40
|7. Connell
|4-2
|33
|8. Mount Baker
|4-2
|32
|9. Hoquiam
|6-0
|28
|(tie) Cascade Christian
|5-0
|28
Others receiving 6 or more points: La Salle 16. Meridian 14.
___
|Class 2B
|1. Adna (9)
|6-0
|90
|2. Tri-Cities Prep
|6-0
|81
|3. Kalama
|4-2
|70
|4. Onalaska
|6-0
|62
|5. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
|5-1
|50
|6. Rainier
|5-1
|45
|7. Napavine
|4-2
|41
|8. Reardan
|5-1
|25
|9. Asotin
|4-2
|20
|10. Lake Roosevelt
|5-0
|5
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
___
|Class 1B
|1. Odessa (8)
|6-0
|89
|2. Almira Coulee-Hartline (1)
|5-1
|78
|3. Garfield-Palouse
|6-0
|76
|4. Sunnyside Christian
|5-1
|63
|5. Naselle
|6-1
|42
Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 12.
___
