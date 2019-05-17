Warriors rally from 15 down at halftime, hold off Blazers

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, bottom, passes the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) and center Enes Kanter defend during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019. less Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, bottom, passes the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) and center Enes Kanter defend during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball ... more Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Warriors rally from 15 down at halftime, hold off Blazers 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 37 points, and the Golden State Warriors rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit before holding off the Portland Trail Blazers for a 114-111 win Thursday night and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

CJ McCollum missed a driving jumper with 32 seconds left and Draymond Green scored on the other end for the Warriors, giving Portland one final chance with 12.3 seconds to go. Andre Iguodala then blocked a 3-point attempt by Damian Lillard on the left wing.

Seth Curry, Steph's little brother, put Portland ahead on a 3-pointer with 1:03 left before Kevon Looney's dunk on the other end put Golden State back on top at 112-111.

Stephen Curry posted his third straight 30-point performance while Splash Brother Klay Thompson needed a half to heat up, scoring 13 of his 24 points in the Warriors' 39-point third quarter — reminiscent of those old third-quarter outbursts that have long defined this group.