Warriors-Pelicans, Box

GOLDEN STATE (100)

Durant 8-18 5-6 22, Green 3-8 3-4 11, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 6-19 4-4 19, Thompson 9-22 5-5 26, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Bell 0-1 1-2 1, West 0-0 0-0 0, Pachulia 1-2 1-2 3, Cook 1-5 0-0 2, Livingston 1-5 0-0 2, Young 0-2 2-3 2, Iguodala 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 35-92 21-26 100.

NEW ORLEANS (119)

Moore 5-11 3-3 13, Mirotic 6-12 1-1 16, Davis 15-27 2-3 33, Rondo 2-11 0-0 4, Holiday 8-14 2-4 21, Hill 3-6 0-0 9, Miller 2-4 0-0 5, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 7-11 1-1 18, Liggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 48-96 9-12 119.

Golden State 21 35 19 25—100 New Orleans 30 32 30 27—119

3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-31 (Thompson 3-9, Curry 3-9, Green 2-4, Durant 1-6, Cook 0-1, Young 0-2), New Orleans 14-31 (Clark 3-5, Mirotic 3-5, Hill 3-6, Holiday 3-7, Miller 1-2, Davis 1-3, Moore 0-1, Rondo 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 44 (Green 12), New Orleans 54 (Davis 18). Assists_Golden State 22 (Green 9), New Orleans 36 (Rondo 21). Total Fouls_Golden State 17, New Orleans 20. Technicals_Golden State coach Steve Kerr, Rondo. A_18,551 (16,867).