Warriors-Mavericks, Box
|GOLDEN STATE (109)
Durant 11-24 10-11 32, Jerebko 2-7 0-0 5, Looney 0-2 0-0 0, Iguodala 4-9 0-0 8, Thompson 9-24 2-2 22, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Derrickson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Cook 6-10 0-0 15, Livingston 5-9 2-2 12, Lee 4-8 2-2 13. Totals 42-94 16-17 109.
|DALLAS (112)
Barnes 7-14 7-11 23, Doncic 9-20 4-4 24, Jordan 4-5 5-6 13, Smith Jr. 5-12 2-7 14, Finney-Smith 5-11 1-2 13, Powell 3-6 1-1 7, Kleber 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-7 2-3 5, Barea 6-9 0-0 13. Totals 40-86 22-34 112.
|Golden State
|22
|37
|27
|23—109
|Dallas
|26
|31
|25
|30—112
3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-33 (Lee 3-5, Cook 3-5, Thompson 2-11, Jerebko 1-4, Iguodala 0-4, Durant 0-4), Dallas 10-34 (Barnes 2-4, Smith Jr. 2-5, Finney-Smith 2-6, Doncic 2-8, Barea 1-2, Harris 1-6, Powell 0-1, Kleber 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 47 (Jerebko 10), Dallas 46 (Jordan 10). Assists_Golden State 24 (Jerebko, Thompson, Iguodala, Livingston 4), Dallas 18 (Smith Jr. 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 27, Dallas 18. Technicals_Golden State coach Steve Kerr, Durant, Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second). A_20,260 (19,200).