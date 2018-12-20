Warriors-Jazz, Box

GOLDEN STATE (103)

Durant 10-23 8-9 30, Green 4-10 0-0 8, Looney 2-3 0-0 4, Curry 12-21 3-3 32, Thompson 3-12 6-6 12, McKinnie 2-5 0-0 4, Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Jerebko 2-7 0-0 6, Livingston 2-6 0-0 4, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Iguodala 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 38-95 17-18 103.

UTAH (108)

Ingles 7-13 2-2 20, Favors 5-7 2-2 12, Gobert 6-12 5-6 17, Rubio 0-8 3-3 3, Mitchell 5-26 5-7 17, O'Neale 0-3 0-0 0, Sefolosha 1-1 0-0 3, Crowder 6-11 1-2 18, Exum 3-4 0-0 6, Korver 4-8 0-0 12. Totals 37-93 18-22 108.

Golden State 21 34 25 23—103 Utah 24 32 28 24—108

3-Point Goals_Golden State 10-31 (Curry 5-9, Jerebko 2-4, Durant 2-7, Iguodala 1-3, Looney 0-1, McKinnie 0-1, Green 0-2, Thompson 0-4), Utah 16-42 (Crowder 5-9, Korver 4-7, Ingles 4-9, Mitchell 2-11, Sefolosha 1-1, O'Neale 0-1, Rubio 0-2, Favors 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 48 (Green 12), Utah 52 (Gobert 15). Assists_Golden State 18 (Livingston 5), Utah 30 (Rubio 10). Total Fouls_Golden State 21, Utah 16. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second), Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second). A_18,306 (18,306).