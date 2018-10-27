Wade with 4 TDS, Holy Cross shuts out Lehigh 56-0

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Geoff Wade threw for four touchdowns and Holy Cross picked up its first conference win, shutting out Lehigh 56-0 on Saturday.

Wade had 135 yards passing for the Crusaders (2-6, 1-2 Patriot League). Domenic Cozier ran for a career-high 208 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and Miles Alexander added 118 rushing yards and a score.

The Crusaders scored touchdowns on their first three drives, on a 22-yard pass from Wade to Derek Mountain, on a 2-yard run by Peter Oliver and on a 16-yard dash by Cozier, to give Holy Cross a 21-0 lead with 9:28 left in the first half. Wade threw a 26-yard touchdown to Martin Dorsey just before halftime and the Crusaders were up 28-0.

Holy Cross amassed 540 yards compared to 203 for Lehigh.

Brad Mayes threw for 146 yards for the Mountain Hawks (1-7, 0-3).