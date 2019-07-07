Vogelbach, Seager go deep, Mariners beat Athletics 6-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach and Kyle Seager hit two-run home runs in the fourth inning, Marco Gonzales won his 10th game and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Saturday night.

The Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak. Seattle had lost seven of eight entering the game. The Athletics had a two-game winning streak halted and lost for just the third time since June 24.

Vogelbach, who is headed to the All-Star game, hit his 21st home run of the season to shallow right field with Domingo Santana aboard to tie the game at 2-all. Omar Narvaez followed with a single and Seager hit his two-run homer to shallow right for a 4-2 lead.

Narvaez drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning and Seager followed with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to make it 6-2, ending the night for starter Chris Bassitt (5-4).

Gonzales (10-7) had a difficult path to 10 victories, even after he became the first pitcher to reach five wins this season with a 5-0 start. He has gone 5-7 since after weathering two tough early innings.

Gonzales gave up consecutive singles and a walk in the first, setting up Ramon Laureano's sacrifice fly that scored Matt Chapman. And after retiring the side in the second, he allowed Matt Olson's 18th home run of the season, a solo shot to right field, for a 2-0 lead.

Gonzales settled down after that, retiring 12 of 15 batters, including eight straight to finish his night, before Roenis Elias pitched the ninth.

Gonzales is 3-0 against the A's in three starts this season. He's given up six earned runs in those starts with a 2.57 ERA, 13 strikeouts and three walks.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: Right fielder Mark Canha was a late scratch with a tight back. Manager Bob Melvin said the move was precautionary after the problem popped up on Saturday. Melvin hopes Canha will be back in the lineup Sunday. Jurickson Profar got the start. ... Starting pitcher Sean Manaea will return to his aborted rehab assignment Monday at Class A Stockton with a three-inning appearance scheduled. Manaea had been on the return from torn labrum surgery on his shoulder last September when he experienced muscle soreness on his right side two weeks ago. The team plans to extend his minor league work until he's ready to take his place in the rotation.

"He's always been intent on trying to give us a couple of months this year, and hopefully that's the case," Melvin said.

Jharel Cotton is scheduled for an appearance in Stockton on Tuesday in his return from Tommy John surgery. Melvin did not have details about Cotton's appearance. The team also promoted RHP J.B. Wendelken from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned RHP Paul Blackburn a little more than a day after adding him to the major league roster. Melvin said the move allowed Blackburn to return to his role as a starter.

Mariners: The Mariners suffered another series of setbacks with their bullpen Saturday when they moved RHPs Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla to the 10-day injured list. An MRI revealed a Grade 1 right lat strain for Adams, who's been one of the team's most reliable relievers. He's out for a few weeks, manager Scott Servais said. Altavilla also was scheduled to undergo an MRI Saturday afternoon. Servais said the pitcher felt pain in his forearm near his elbow on his final throw of his appearance Friday night against the A's. The team promoted RHPs Parker Markel and David McKay from Triple-A Tacoma.

"We're starting to get a little stability in our bullpen, but (expletive) happens and we've had a lot of (expletive) happen this year, so we'll keep moving forward," Servais said.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Daniel Mengden (3-1, 4.67 ERA) is 2-0 since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 26.

Mariners: The Mariners will send out an opener to be named, likely RHP Matt Carasiti (0-0, 1.80 ERA), to start Sunday's game, then bring in LHP Wade LeBlanc (5-2, 5.02)

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports