Video shows Lazio fans' racist chants aimed at Bakayoko

Lazio's Lucas Leiva, left, and AC Milan's Tiemoue Bakayoko challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lazio, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, April 13, 2019.

ROME (AP) — A video has emerged of Lazio fans directing a racist chant at AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The video posted on the Gazzetta dello Sport website shows fans singing, "This banana is for Bakayoko," during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico.

It was an apparent response to Bakayoko and Milan teammate Franck Kessie waving the shirt of Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi in front of their supporters like a trophy after a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Bakayoko, who is black, is on loan from Chelsea.

Lazio fans have a long history of racist and anti-Semitic episodes.

