Vegas coach Gallant calls Sharks counterpart a 'clown'

San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer, left rear, stands in the bench area during the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, April 12, 2019, in San Jose, Calif.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The animosity between Vegas and San Jose spilled over to the coaches before Game 7.

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant called his counterpart Peter DeBoer a "clown" at the morning skate before Tuesday's decisive game in the first-round series. Gallant was upset that DeBoer had accused him a day earlier of "chirping" from the bench at Sharks players.

Gallant said he has only yelled at the officials, accusing Sharks forward Logan Couture of embellishment after he lost two teeth on a high stick by Jonathan Marchessault in Game 5, and at San Jose's Evander Kane in Game 2 when Kane asked Gallant why he didn't play Ryan Reeves more in the series.

